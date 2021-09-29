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CRISIS IN AMERICA: MILLIONS OF NURSES ARE RESIGNING OR BEING FIRED OVER COVID VACCINE MANDATES
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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1074 views • September 29, 2021
The Pharma-funded corporate media would like the public to believe that nurses who refuse to be forced to take an experimental shot as a condition for employment are a small minority.

But are they? What is going to happen this Fall if the United States loses 50% or more of their nursing staffs?

And who else is in the best position to evaluate the effectiveness or harm caused by the COVID shots, if not the nurses who treat those who are vaccinated in our nation's hospitals?

If you got sick or injured and needed hospital care, who would you rather be treated by: healthcare workers who stand on principles even if it means losing their careers, or healthcare workers who know the truth but are willing the look the other way and follow standard protocols, no matter how harmful or ineffective, just so they can keep collecting their paychecks?

Here is the other side of the story from the nurses themselves in this video. Their voices are being censored.

Do your part to make sure their voices are heard. Share this video. It is literally a life and death issue.
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vaccinesgenocidenwodepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy