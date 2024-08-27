© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Imagine walking into a hospital and seeing a vending machine that dispenses free crack pipes and cocaine snorting kits. This is not a dystopian novel. This is real life happening right outside a hospital in Nanaimo, British Columbia.
I mean, picture this - you're walking into the hospital for a routine check-up and on your way out you can grab yourself some hard drug paraphernalia. How convenient, right? It's like a one-stop shop for all your medical and recreational needs.
Source @Rose-Not a Bot
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/