Episode 483: AARON SIRI AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: A Turning Point for Informed Consent

As America marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, “The HighWire” celebrates freedom the only way it knows how: by defending the right to bodily sovereignty.





Del talks to ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri to reflect on the remarkable shift from a time when vaccines could barely be questioned in public to a moment when the fight for informed consent is being discussed inside some of the nation's most influential institutions.





We take you inside Aaron’s powerful Kennedy Center presentation in Washington, D.C., where he addressed a packed audience of policymakers, journalists, health agency insiders, and advocates on vaccines, accountability, and the fundamental freedoms at stake.





Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq.





Airdate: July 2, 2026