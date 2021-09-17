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How Dare You Trample My Rights!
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40 views • September 17, 2021
Most government mandates related to Covid 19 and its vaccine are not only illegal, but also unconstitutional, and immoral. Americans are now at the verge of accepting communism without even a whimper. We must rise to the occasion and say no to vaccine passports and other dictatorial mandates!
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