Pedo King Charlie = the Reptillian - was best friends was Jimmy Salvo who had sex with children's corpses in hospitals after they died there-and they would run over shildren with cars for fun
52 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Sick puppies
Keywords
sexcorpsesalvo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos