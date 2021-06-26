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La Covid-19 Está Provocada por Óxido de Grafeno introducido por varias Vías
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52 views • June 26, 2021
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL VIDEO: Asimilación progresiva y psicológica de la información que necesitan los "DORMIDOS", personas COMPLETA Y SENCILLAMENTE ENGAÑADAS por los medios de "comunicación" masiva e instituciones ahora ocupadas por cargos propios de la PSICOPATÍA, para la comprensión de acontecimientos. COMPARTE ESTE VIDEO CON LA MAYOR CANTIDAD POSIBLE DE PERSONAS Y HAZLOS ENTRAR EN RAZÓN. EL TIEMPO APREMIA
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