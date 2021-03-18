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Fights break out at St. Patty's Trump parade in NYC | REPORT
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100 views • March 18, 2021
NEW YORK CITY: As a group of Trump supporters made their way down Broadway in celebration of St. Patrick's Day and in support of former President Trump, Newsmax TV's Mike Carter reports on the tensions that rose during the march.
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