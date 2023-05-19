Rep. MTG Finishes Her “Impeachment Week” by Announcing She’s Filing Articles to Impeach Biden

Breitbart
May 19, 2023
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finished her “impeachment week” by announcing she intended to file articles of impeachment on Thursday against President Joe Biden. Greene had also submitted articles of impeachment for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, FBI Director Christopher Wray, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas earlier in the week.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEB8P4GwcaQ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.