Rep. MTG Finishes Her “Impeachment Week” by Announcing She’s Filing Articles to Impeach Biden

Breitbart





May 19, 2023





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finished her “impeachment week” by announcing she intended to file articles of impeachment on Thursday against President Joe Biden. Greene had also submitted articles of impeachment for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, FBI Director Christopher Wray, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas earlier in the week.





