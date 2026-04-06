Jeffrey Peel: Exercise Pegasus & Iran as Catalyst for Technocratic Multipolar Reset

Jeffrey Peel discusses the rise of the technocratic state using recent events as examples, such as the meningitis simulation and subsequent "outbreak" on Airstrip One, a coordinated effort to condition the public for a permanent state of emergency. "Stay-at-home" culture and the transition to EVs and cashless payments are strategic moves to increase surveillance and social control. The dialogue also questions the authenticity of the multipolar world order, proposing that conflict in the Middle East may be a "financial stitch-up" designed to integrate global economies into a unified digital infrastructure. Peel warns that prominent political and tech figures act as agents of a deeper establishment rather than independent leaders. Listeners should maintain critical thinking and extreme skepticism toward all mainstream and alternative narratives.





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About Jeffrey Peel

Jeffrey Peel is founder of The New Era (TNE), a website for people who don’t subscribe to the view (or aren’t completely convinced) that the wholesale removal of free speech is an appropriate policy in so-called Western democracies. Since March 2020 our liberties have been removed and the mainstream ‘free media’ ceased to exist. TNE is the place to hear some counter views - and to question the predominant - establishment - geopolitical narratives.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)