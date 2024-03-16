'Won't Go Unpunished...': Putin Fumes At Ukraine's Russia Incursion Bid, Attacks On Oil Facilities

Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to punish Ukraine amid several incursion bids at Russia's border regions. He accused Ukraine of aiming to disrupt Russia's presidential elections by shelling its territory and targeting oil refineries with drones.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.