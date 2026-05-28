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6yrs ago May 2020 NBC Alabama Overwhelmed Hospitals LIE Dr. Sagg Covid-19 Lockdowns Plandemic
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
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6yrs ago May 2020 NBC Alabama Overwhelmed Hospitals LIE Dr. Sagg Covid-19 Lockdowns Plandemic


Lincoln Karim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6KcjFiRt-s&t


The Atlantic vs Lincoln Documentation of April 2020 March 17, 2022


2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNb0qC4Jc0SQ


CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Emergency Department Visits — United States, January 1, 2019–May 30, 2020


NPR

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients

U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients


https://rumble.com/v79ex2o-6yrs-ago-2020-the-covid-19-overwhelmed-hospitals-lie-mostly-empty-hospital-.html


6yrs ago 2020 The Covid-19 Overwhelmed Hospitals LIE Mostly Empty Hospital ER Rooms


worldsastage777

https://rumble.com/v63wjo7-4yrs-ago-part5-weve-seen-this-movie-before-hospitals-nearly-empty-full-capa.html


4yrs ago Part5 We've Seen This Movie Before Hospitals Nearly Empty Full Capacity LIE Covid-19 Lockdowns


worldsastage777

https://rumble.com/v6cs4cy-4yrs-ago-part8d-england-uk-weve-seen-this-movie-before-nearly-empty-hospita.html


4yrs ago Part8d England UK We've Seen This Movie Before - Nearly Empty Hospitals Full Capacity LIES


https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/REPOST-5-1-2021-NYC-2020-Coronavirus-Epicenter-Issues.-ER-Volume,-FEMA-Field-Hospitals-Idle-Ambulances,-Refrig-Trucks:2

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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