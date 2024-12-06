© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A selection of destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment by FPV drones on fiber optics in the area of the village of Novy Komar, located north of Velikaya Novosyolka.
The following vehicles were captured on camera: the YPR-765 armored personnel carrier, the Gvozdika self-propelled gun, the T-64BV, the BMP-1, the BTR-80, the URO VAMTAC armored vehicle, and other vehicles.
It is clearly visible how fiber optic drones allow penetration into any area of equipment not protected by gratings.