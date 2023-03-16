MexicoCity 12.12.12 - Basilica of Guadalupe

For more better quality video's check out,
https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber
https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e
https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/
A visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Millions of people make the pilgrimage here each year on December 12.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.