Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trail Life Helps Boys Develop Godly Masculinity With Outdoor Adventure - Stephen Ashton
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
280 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

Trail Life USA is focused on giving boys the chance to embrace godly masculinity with the guidance and mentorship of mature Christian men in various troops across America. Stephen Ashton is the national marketing director for Trail Life USA, and he lays out the incredible benefits of this ministry’s mission and program. For example, Trail Life gets young men outside and engages them in hands-on activities that will challenge them, stretch them, and restore their self-worth. Boys need a place where they can be boys, Stephen points out. The program is a safe space for young men to be mentored by Christian men, learn about the Lord, and head into the wilderness for epic adventures that will forever shape their perspectives. 



TAKEAWAYS


Fathers are signing up with Trail Life USA and stepping up to the plate by providing an incredible experience for many young boys


Boys are often attracted to video games because they want to play, explore, and solve problems, which are hardly provided in other ways


Boys today are unappreciated in culture and told their masculinity is “toxic,” but Trail Life USA reinforces God’s plan and purpose for them


Find or start a local Trail Life USA chapter in your area by visiting FindATroop.com



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Trail Life USA - Molding Men Video: https://bit.ly/43EOuyJ 

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Raising Godly Boys Ebook: https://bit.ly/3H3DFwI 

Find a Troop: https://findatroop.com/

Letting Boys Be Boys in a “Toxic” Culture: https://bit.ly/3DlYHo7

Boys Build a Boat: https://bit.ly/3K6OpMA


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRAIL LIFE USA

Website: https://www.traillifeusa.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailLifeUSA 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traillife/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrailLifeUSA 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrailLifeUSA 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblechristianmenboysyouthoutdoormentorshipself worthtina griffincounter culture mom showtrail life usestephen ashton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket