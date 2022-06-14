FULL SHOW: Record High Gas Prices And Record Low Approval Ratings; The Biden Regime Rolls On

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Two trends continue in America, the cost of living going way up, and Joe Biden’s approval ratings going way down. No amount of blame gaming can distract the American public from the problem, that problem being Democrats. It’s also hitting people in their communities where crime rates are skyrocketing. The liberal summer of rage continues as abortions activists vandalize another Christian pregnancy center over the weekend. Other shock videos from crimes over the weekend are reviewed. The media magically was able to ignore the assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh, but did focus on January 6th as usual. Justin Trudeau gets covid again despite all his vaccines.