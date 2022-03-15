© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preparing Ourselves for "Food 2.0"
Follow
1
Share
Report
732 views • March 15, 2022
As we've seen circulating in the corporate press as of late, the idea that there won't be food shortages in the near future seems highly unlikely. Whether they blame it on Russia, truckers, the Coronavirus or any other bad guy de rigueur, (but never squarely on the shoulders of the governments, where it most seems to fit), it seems highly likely that the #bareshelvesbiden trend is only going to get more widespread, and more intense.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about how food shortages are being used to usher in the new Great Reset paradigm of ultra-processed plant-based foods, insect-based, lab-grown protein food substitutes. You'll eat the bugs, because that's all that's offered.
But is there a defense against this? We also talk about necessary measures for preparedness on this show. If we're prepared for the worst, we won't be subject to the whims of the "you'll own nothing and be happy" crowd.
Join us for our scintillating discussion of what's coming down the pipe and the best way to prepare for it on this edition of Objective:Health.
Show links:
DARPA funds Soylent Green as Empty Shelves in USA - #BareShelvesBiden Trends
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj5VUeJM_lQ
UK: Food Shortages ‘Inevitable' - "The real food crisis for food supplies starts now."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a9wFLxA-E8
Fake Food, Fake Meat: Big Food’s Desperate Attempt to Further the Industrialisation of Food
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/health/fake-food-fake-meat-big-foods-desperate-attempt-to-further-industrialisation-food/
New ways to make food are coming—but will consumers bite?
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2021/10/02/new-ways-to-make-food-are-coming-but-will-consumers-bite
FOOD CRISIS: EU expects shortages, S. Korea feed producers to declare Force Majeur
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ctso1KVzL7o
A Farming Insider Has Warned Me That The Coming Food Shortages Are Going To Be FAR WORSE Than We Are Being Told
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-farming-insider-has-warned-me-that-the-coming-food-shortages-are-going-to-be-far-worse-than-we-are-being-told
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about how food shortages are being used to usher in the new Great Reset paradigm of ultra-processed plant-based foods, insect-based, lab-grown protein food substitutes. You'll eat the bugs, because that's all that's offered.
But is there a defense against this? We also talk about necessary measures for preparedness on this show. If we're prepared for the worst, we won't be subject to the whims of the "you'll own nothing and be happy" crowd.
Join us for our scintillating discussion of what's coming down the pipe and the best way to prepare for it on this edition of Objective:Health.
Show links:
DARPA funds Soylent Green as Empty Shelves in USA - #BareShelvesBiden Trends
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj5VUeJM_lQ
UK: Food Shortages ‘Inevitable' - "The real food crisis for food supplies starts now."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a9wFLxA-E8
Fake Food, Fake Meat: Big Food’s Desperate Attempt to Further the Industrialisation of Food
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/health/fake-food-fake-meat-big-foods-desperate-attempt-to-further-industrialisation-food/
New ways to make food are coming—but will consumers bite?
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2021/10/02/new-ways-to-make-food-are-coming-but-will-consumers-bite
FOOD CRISIS: EU expects shortages, S. Korea feed producers to declare Force Majeur
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ctso1KVzL7o
A Farming Insider Has Warned Me That The Coming Food Shortages Are Going To Be FAR WORSE Than We Are Being Told
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-farming-insider-has-warned-me-that-the-coming-food-shortages-are-going-to-be-far-worse-than-we-are-being-told
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.