4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Little Sheep: We have proved with our actions that citizens of the New Federal State of China stand in unity, just as brother Miles has always expected; fellow fighter Rain: the value of Miles Guo’s value is unparalleled! The rainbow came out again as our fellow fighters shouted out “Free Miles Guo”, isn’t it a manifestation of heaven's will?

4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小羊：正如七哥期待的那样， 我们用行动证明了新中国联邦是一个团结的集体；战友小雨：郭文贵先生的价值不可估量！当战友们高呼 "释放郭文贵先生”时彩虹再现，是不是一切都有天意？

