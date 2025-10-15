BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"One of the main reasons for this coordinated global push to develop digital IDs is because it's deemed essential to... Agenda 2030."
665 views • 24 hours ago

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb on the lockstep supranational push to roll out digital ID and CBDCs.

"CBDCs and digital IDs are meant to go together. And without digital IDs, the CBDC digital finance system cannot exist."

"They have to know who you are. And so they want to have your wallet tied to a digital ID, and have that digital ID be mapped to your physical ID through the biometric data collection."

"If you don't participate in digital ID... you won't be able to access services without it."

"What happened with the vaccine passport was to link your identity to your travel... And if you didn't have one, you were excluded from entering certain places."

"So that... highlights the idea of how these digital IDs are inherently exclusionary, because if you don't have one... and if you don't abide by these various stipulations, you're excluded from participating."

Source https://bigpicture.watch/digital-id-tool-of-exclusion-whitney-webb/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

agenda 2030digital idwhitney webb
