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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1149 - Jason Horsley - Show about the crime
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21 views • June 23, 2021
Angered that Jason had left his carpentry tools in front of her house, Griffin, who had previously threatened Jason and his girlfriend’s dogs, argued with Jason and his girlfriend, who threatened to call the police. Griffin went back inside her apartment and retrieved her laser-sighted 9mm pistol. She shot Jason in the back, before fleeing the scene as he bled to death. She was captured in June 2005. Griffin had written in her diary about her hatred of white people and her desire for a race war.
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