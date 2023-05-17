https://gettr.com/post/p2h786v6029

05/15/2023 Christopher Carter, Capitol Hill correspondent of Real American Voice: The dictator Mussolini said the Neo-Fascism would be the combination of the state and the media. That is what we're seeing now. This is through large publicly traded cable networks, CNN, and even Fox News. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/15/2023 《真正美国之声》国会山通讯员克里斯托弗·卡特：独裁者墨索里尼曾经说过，新的法西斯主义将会是国家和媒体的结合，而这正是我们现在所见到的情况。媒体的角色是由CNN和福克斯等大型上市有线电视网络扮演。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



