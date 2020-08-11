The Most IMPORTANT History Lesson Americans Were Never Taught

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Please share if you enjoyed the video! This video is about the most pivotal year in American history: 1871, and how a piece of legislation from that year totally transformed the United States, creating a domino effect of events that have led us to this moment in time, right now, as you’re reading this. While the events of this year have been hidden from the masses, the question still remains: is the US a country or a corporation?
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