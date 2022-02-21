© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/20/2022 Miles Guo: What did Putin and Xi talk about during their secret meeting? All dictators are afraid of death, and both Xi and Putin are in poor health. How did they collude with each other in terms of money and internal politics?