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¿Esto quiere decir que cambia el genoma?. Dra Karina Acevedo Whitehouse. | Marzo 2022 |
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21 views • April 25, 2022
Primera parte: Seminario sobre el mecanismo de retrotranscripción del ARNm vacunal, su entrada al núcleo y discusión sobre implicaciones de estos hallazgos.
Segunda parte: Foro con médicos donde se exponen posibles efectos adversos de las vacunas covid-19
Fuente original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdXx4fnzm-M
Segunda parte: Foro con médicos donde se exponen posibles efectos adversos de las vacunas covid-19
Fuente original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdXx4fnzm-M
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