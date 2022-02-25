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UNN - Live@5 - VAIDS, HIV Cured? Black Hawk Down, Convoy Bigger Than UN & Covid Funding Halted Plus...
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233 views • February 25, 2022
Confirmation of reduced immunity from the 'so called' vaccines brings with it an increase of AIDS or "VAIDS".
The first person in the world has been cured of HIV at the same time; any coincidence?
Canadian truckers are being used to bring in United Nations on Trudeau's orders; yet all declined as the UN has been defunded. Truckers (Humanity) 2 - 0 Trudeau (Deep State)
The head of the snake is dying; Pandemic Bonds will NOT be paid out to the elite as ALL corruption funding has dried up.
Freedom Truckers move on to USA locations including DC. Is Washington Ready?
US seen on Ukraine/Russian border hours before conflict started?
WHO is breaking international law; natural body defense is better than ANY Covid vaccine. The Crimes Against Humanity add up.
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6218c1912c56010019887667/Live-at-5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-2-24-2022
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The first person in the world has been cured of HIV at the same time; any coincidence?
Canadian truckers are being used to bring in United Nations on Trudeau's orders; yet all declined as the UN has been defunded. Truckers (Humanity) 2 - 0 Trudeau (Deep State)
The head of the snake is dying; Pandemic Bonds will NOT be paid out to the elite as ALL corruption funding has dried up.
Freedom Truckers move on to USA locations including DC. Is Washington Ready?
US seen on Ukraine/Russian border hours before conflict started?
WHO is breaking international law; natural body defense is better than ANY Covid vaccine. The Crimes Against Humanity add up.
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6218c1912c56010019887667/Live-at-5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-2-24-2022
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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