Bishop Strickland's Latest Tweet Denounces The Plans of The WEF as Being Evil & Even Blasphemous!
In a recent tweet posted on the posted on the 27th of November, Bishop Strickland had called for Christians to denounce the plans of the Economic Forum. He states that the voices of this Forum speak blasphemies against God.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok0gEi107a0

evilchristianreligioncatholictweetplansworld economic forumwefblasphemousbishop strickland

