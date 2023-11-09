Create New Account
Add Trauma Triggers To Train Your Mind To Overcome The Stresses Of Defensive Action
glock 1911
124 views
Published a day ago

"Trauma triggers" are phenomena that can cause confusion, disorientation and/or distress for a subject in a high stress situation.  Adding trauma triggers to defensive training may be one other technique you can employ to simulate the stresses of an actual life or death, defensive situation.  Mike Glover video:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZzCLO3sLo4  Bracken tweet on Texas toxic fire:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/11/09/bracken-sends-277/  Kate Dalley interview with insider regarding the fragility of power grid:  https://banned.video/watch?id=654c2beb668ba733e3cb5cab   9-11 in cartoons:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/zhB56OiuZ3zU/   The Tactical Hermit regarding the trannyfesto:  https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/11/09/trannyfesto/   Neuroplasticity and muscle memory:    https://lodestonetrainingandconsulting.com/blog/neuroplasticity-and-muscle-memory?ss_source=sscampaigns&ss_campaign_id=654b8f3eaf819a6f7d9c2cb3&ss_campaign_name=LTAC+Newsletter+-+8+November+2023&ss_campaign_sent_date=2023-11-08T16%3A17%3A31Z  

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

