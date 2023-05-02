A disappointing gabaergic "smart drug" ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Nefiracetam

Unlike some Biohackers, I found it downright demotivational every time I took it. I didn't experience any of the really undesirable side effects I've heard others describe. I suspect that perhaps I'm taking it in too high a dosage, a lot of anecdotal reports are of people taking just a hundred or a couple of hundred milligrams, whereas each of these capsules is 600 milligrams.In conclusion, the risk profile of Nefiracetam makes it inappropriate for usage as a long-term option for Biohackers.





