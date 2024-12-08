This extremely important interview with Russia’s foreign minister just dropped. The globalist controlled media in the West does not want the people to know what’s happening from the Russian perspectiv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This extremely important interview with Russia’s foreign minister just dropped. The globalist controlled media in the West does not want the people to know what’s happening from the Russian perspective. The fact that Tucker Carlson is under massive attack from the war mongering left for daring to conduct classical journalism tells you how much trouble our culture is in. The fact that Tucker Carlson is under massive attack from the war mongering left for daring to conduct classical journalism tells you how much trouble our culture is in.