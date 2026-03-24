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3 Brigades, 5 Regiments, 0 Gain: Ukraine’s Ternovate Offensive Ends In Defeat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Three Brigades, Five Regiments, Zero Gain: Ukraine’s Ternovate Offensive Ends In Defeat

Thus far, the Ukrainian command has been unable to stabilize the situation in the Sumy region. On March 22, during heavy fighting, Russian troops gained control of the border village of Potapovka. Despite the deployment of additional Ukrainian special forces, the Russian advance has not been halted.

Russian aviation is actively supporting the advancing troops and destroying the Ukrainian army’s rear facilities. Reconnaissance units uncovered a large temporary deployment site of the 105th Reconnaissance Battalion of the Territorial Defense Brigade in the village of Velyka Pysarevka. The building and personnel stationed there were destroyed by airstrikes.

Russian forces achieved a major success on the northern flank of the Slavyansk sector of the front. They have established control over half of the village of Dibrova. To support the advancing troops, the Russian army is destroying logistics facilities vital to the Ukrainian army. For example, on March 23, airstrikes destroyed the bridge across the Seversky Donets River near Raygorodok.

In turn, the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack in the Minkovka area. Russian forces retreated from the western part of the village and the adjacent forest.

Heavy urban fighting continues in Konstantinovka. According to reports from March 23, Russian assault units advanced west of the train station toward the city center.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive north of Gulyaipole is now definitively over. The Ukrainian command failed to achieve its objectives. Russian forces have regained control of Ternovate and the surrounding areas.

Previously, significant Ukrainian forces had been concentrated in this area. This strike force consisted of units from at least three assault brigades and five assault regiments.

The operation’s plan was to launch an offensive along a 45-kilometer front on Gulyaipole from the north. The fighting continued for several months, during which Ukrainian troops achieved local tactical successes in certain sectors. Several frontline villages changed hands multiple times. However, the Ukrainian units’ offensive potential was finally exhausted at that point.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, there are reports of Ukrainian units attempting to advance on Stepnogorsk. Part of the city is already in the gray zone. The logistics of the Russian forces are being hindered by the large number of Ukrainian strike drones.

Overall, the dynamics of the front show that Ukrainian troops are attempting to advance on several fronts simultaneously, following the failure of a pinpoint offensive in the Ternovate area. The chances of these scattered forces achieving significant success remain low.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-ternovate-offensive-ends-in-defeat/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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