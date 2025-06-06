GOD AND COUNTRY NOW PRESENTS Herb “Roi” Richards PH.D. DMSO Recipes & Treatment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Welcome back to God and Country Now. Today, we're incredibly honored to welcome a true pioneer in natural health, Dr. Herb 'Roi' Richards Ph.D. At 96, Herb continues to defy conventional wisdom, embodying the principles of a long, vital life. As a natural nutrition expert, author, and the driving force behind Reiki and Laser Reiki from his Reiki Ranch headquarters, Herb has a unique perspective on healing, forged by his personal triumph over chronic Lyme disease without traditional medical intervention. He's always encouraging us to make our bodies 'more fun to wear' through a proper human diet and a smooth flow of energy.
Today, Herb is here to share his latest insights, including his extensive knowledge and experience with DMSO, the topic of his book, DMSO for Humans: Recipes and Treatment. Prepare to challenge your perspectives and explore alternative healing modalities as we delve into Herb's unique journey and his profound wisdom on health, healing, and living a long, vital life."
Date: June 5th
Time: 6:00 PM PST, 8:00 PM CST, 9:00 PM EST
Host- Randy Knoll
'Jesus is the King of Kings'
