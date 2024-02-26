What do Americans think of Justin Trudeau

Mirrored Content
True North’s Harrison Faulkner is in Washington DC for the CPAC conference. The American conservative movement have gathered to listen to conservative media, politicians and world leaders ahead of the upcoming presidential election, and headlining the festivities this year is former US President Donald Trump on Saturday.
True North asked American conservatives what they think of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Unsurprisingly, they aren’t big fans.
True North also caught up with Nigel Farage, CPAC Hungary Chairman Miklós Szánthó and former acting director ICE Tom Homan to discuss the current problems on the US Northern border with Canada.
