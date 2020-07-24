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This is just the beginning
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75 views • July 24, 2020
Video Advice, July 24, 2020
"2025 is when the whole procedure finishes"
► Special thanks to Max Igan - http://thecrowhouse.com
► Find more here: https://www.facebook.com/videoadvice
__________________________________________________________________________
🎥 FOOTAGE licensed through VideoBlocks, Filmpac and Artgrid except parts about the topic that have been used under fair use.
🎵 BACKGROUND MUSIC licensed through AudioJungle
"2025 is when the whole procedure finishes"
► Special thanks to Max Igan - http://thecrowhouse.com
► Find more here: https://www.facebook.com/videoadvice
__________________________________________________________________________
🎥 FOOTAGE licensed through VideoBlocks, Filmpac and Artgrid except parts about the topic that have been used under fair use.
🎵 BACKGROUND MUSIC licensed through AudioJungle
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