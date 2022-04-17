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Inflation Hits.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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42 views • April 17, 2022
Inflation Hits.
https://rumble.com/v11b3kh-inflation-hits..html
Governments Have Chosen To Punish The West. A birds eye view on the likely outcomes as a result of inflation.

This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

Sources:
*****************
Ofgem Price Check: - https://bit.ly/3iWoOYB
Sunak Statement: - https://archive.ph/Io11m
Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3LETmdX
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/35z7Hco
Marketwatch Article: - https://on.mktw.net/3qVKpF0
Gold Price: - https://bit.ly/3uPJmHM
Ruble US Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3LpEUX0
TFIGlobal Article: - https://bit.ly/3uNnexJ
Seeking Alpha Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYrkDU
Ruble to USD chart: - https://bit.ly/3qUxrYc
----------------------------------------

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UK Column, MSM Backtracks, Over Covid Deaths
Keywords
inflationself imposedfutile leadership
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