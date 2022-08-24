Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock

(Isaiah 59:5)

“THEY (K-llluminati) hatch VIPERS EGGS and weave the spiders web (“of deception”); he who EATS (“takes inside”) of THEIR eggs DIES, and from THAT which is crushed (heb. “Pressed together “) a VIPER breaks forth”

The “SEED OF HASATAN”

Join Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Host Jessica Knock as they delve into this.

https://www.facebook.com/JessicaLAknock/videos/1015253899146389/?d=n

https://www.brighteon.com/f63ce510-2110-448a-bd45-5439901749e4



