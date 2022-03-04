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****MUST HEAR****SAD TO SEE YOU GO****POEM****
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63 views • March 04, 2022
Most of us either know of someone, family or friend that have died from Satan's vaxx. It is and can be sorrowful, sad for many that have lost a love one, friend and employee etc,. We are living in the time of prophecy where everyone must choose who's side you are on. For some they have already chosen and for others they have not chosen the 'broad way'. Matthew 7:12-14. Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
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