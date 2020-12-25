People Have No Idea What Is Going On....

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"Into this world, this demented inn, in which there is absolutely no room for him at all, Christ comes uninvited. But because he cannot be at home in it, because he is out of place in it, and yet he must be in it, his place is with those others for whom there is no room. His place is with those who do not belong, who are rejected by power because they are regarded as weak, those who are discredited, who are denied the status of persons, tortured, exterminated. With those for whom there is no room, Christ is present in this world. He is mysteriously present in those for whom there seems to be nothing but the world at its worst."
- Thomas Merton
What Time Is It in Lockdown?
http://edwardcurtin.com/what-time-is-it-in-lockdown/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCQ7KUUU1ik
Everything Inside Me