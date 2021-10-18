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$2 Trillion 2020 US Government Bail-Out Stimulus Visualized in $100 Bills
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21 views • October 18, 2021
Full article: $10+ Trillion 2020 Economic Collapse Stimulus Visualized
http://demonocracy.info/infographics/usa/usa_stimulus_package_10_trillion_2020/usa_stimulus_package_10_trillion.html
Soundtrack Composer: Lauris Reiniks (more info below)
Soundtrack Copyright:
Track: Es Skrienu
Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Arranged by: Tomas Zemler
Original Song: http://youtu.be/dG8QJAM059I
Orchestral Version: http://youtu.be/XLtcY0QO1I4
Record Label: Micrec & EMI Music Publishing Baltics
http://www.micrecmusic.lv/
Permission to use soundtrack personally authorized by Lauris Reiniks
This media is copyrighted. Do not rip and re-post elsewhere.
http://demonocracy.info/infographics/usa/usa_stimulus_package_10_trillion_2020/usa_stimulus_package_10_trillion.html
Soundtrack Composer: Lauris Reiniks (more info below)
Soundtrack Copyright:
Track: Es Skrienu
Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Arranged by: Tomas Zemler
Original Song: http://youtu.be/dG8QJAM059I
Orchestral Version: http://youtu.be/XLtcY0QO1I4
Record Label: Micrec & EMI Music Publishing Baltics
http://www.micrecmusic.lv/
Permission to use soundtrack personally authorized by Lauris Reiniks
This media is copyrighted. Do not rip and re-post elsewhere.
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