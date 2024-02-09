Create New Account
Hezbollah's 'Revenge' Attack Rattles Israel After IDF's Drone Strike Hits Commander
Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage on Israel hours after an IDF drone strike injured the Iran-backed group's commander in Lebanon. 30 rockets were fired towards Israel-Lebanon border areas. Earlier on Thursday, Israeli drones targeted a car with missile fire in Nabatieh, Lebanon. before Israel's attack on Hezbollah commander,

