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Doctors break down COVID response and the demonization of HCQ
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92 views • July 22, 2020
Fleccas Talks, June 18, 2020
Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Dan Wohlgelernter discuss Corona Virus, the response, the defective data used in studies published by world class publications, and the demonization of Hydroxychloroquine.
READ DR. GOLD'S OP ED WITH ALL OF THE DETAILS:
https://thegoldopinion.com/blog-1/f/the-politicization-of-hcq
Dr. Simone Gold
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
Dr. Dan Wohlgelernter
https://www.iheartdrdan.com/
Fleccas Talks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIpwPuJsrboNnf200oV8cWQ
Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Dan Wohlgelernter discuss Corona Virus, the response, the defective data used in studies published by world class publications, and the demonization of Hydroxychloroquine.
READ DR. GOLD'S OP ED WITH ALL OF THE DETAILS:
https://thegoldopinion.com/blog-1/f/the-politicization-of-hcq
Dr. Simone Gold
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
Dr. Dan Wohlgelernter
https://www.iheartdrdan.com/
Fleccas Talks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIpwPuJsrboNnf200oV8cWQ
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