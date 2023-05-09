He was attacked by army dogs,lying on the sidewalk but his eyes still showed that he wanted to live

Pitiful Animal





Bruno was 11 months old, he was bitten by military dogs.

There was no place on his body where he didn't have a wound.

He was lying on the sidewalk.

With the only hope of keeping him alive, I rushed him home.

Even though his body was in pain

But Bruno's eyes always showed that he wanted to live.





Bruno had his hair cut and washed to avoid the possibility of infection.

The situation was critical, and the severity of the wound was complicated.

He started hallucinating, while eating, he was constantly dizzy.

He would be kept for fluids and treatment for several days.

Tests would be repeated daily.

If the indicators were good, sterilization would also be performed shortly after.

