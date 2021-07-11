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Why Bombing Hiroshima Was Unjustified | U.S. vs. Japan in World War II
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2 views • July 11, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3593/the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3593-the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
“In one of your YouTube videos, I believe you called the use of Nuclear Arms by the United States in World War II "unjustified," although I may be mistaken. Either way, do you believe that this action was morally correct and/or the best choice available to the U.S. Government, and is there a difference between these two things?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3593-the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
“In one of your YouTube videos, I believe you called the use of Nuclear Arms by the United States in World War II "unjustified," although I may be mistaken. Either way, do you believe that this action was morally correct and/or the best choice available to the U.S. Government, and is there a difference between these two things?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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