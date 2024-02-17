Health Freedom Fighter Dr. Mary Talley Bowden |EP212

THE BIG MIG SHOW
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
EPISODE 212– 7PM
Dr. Mary Tally Bowden -Our mission is to encourage and educate the public and our representatives to champion medical freedom for every individual.
-Over 17,000 Physicians and Scientists Have Called For The Modified MRNA Covid Shots To Be Pulled Off The Market.
Now A Growing Group Of Politicians - Elected Officials And Candidates Running For Office - Have Joined The Effort To Send A Strong, Unified Message To Congress: Pull The Covid Shots Off The Market.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,
Beard Vet Coffee, America’s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.
Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company
15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.