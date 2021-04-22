© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Problem With Abraham Lincoln & Why It Matters Today With Thomas DiLorenzo
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • April 22, 2021
It's ironic that Vladimir Lenin's birthday falls on the day we would host author Thomas DiLorenzo to talk about Abraham Lincoln and unmask the lies that history has plastered over him when he was a tyrant the forced a union but destroyed the Constitution as a tyrant rather than a savior. DiLorenzo's latest book, The Problem With Lincoln, continues on from his previous writings on the subject and I think you will find the history both a fascinating correction to public indoctrination and also very applicable to why things are the way they are today.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-problem-with-abraham-lincoln-why-it-matters-today-with-thomas-dilorenzo/
You can find his books here: https://amzn.to/3n8POp4
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-problem-with-abraham-lincoln-why-it-matters-today-with-thomas-dilorenzo/
You can find his books here: https://amzn.to/3n8POp4
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.