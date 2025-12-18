The Truth About Electric Cars: Control, Surveillance & the Death of Innovation with Casey Putsch

Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Casey-Putsch-rumble





Electric cars were never made to protect the planet. They were made to control your life.





Surely, driving an EV feels futuristic, you can fuel your vehicle while you sleep, and you don’t ever have to worry about your transmission tumbling down. But here’s what they’re not telling you…





The moment you refuse to comply with future vaccine mandates, spread “misinformation” on social media, or go out for a drive during a curfew — they shut down your vehicle and your right to travel. So much for “saving the planet.”





And here’s the kicker: EVs are not as “eco-friendly” as we're taught to believe. In fact, they’re polluting our planet worse than your standard petrol sedan — and they’re doing everything in their might to keep you from knowing that…





Which is why the Omega Car is actively being kept out of the public eye. With a capacity of 100mpg and a speed of 0-60 in 5 seconds — this has been the most sustainable supercar for over a decade…





And I’m inviting the inventor himself, Casey Putsch, to the True Health Report to expose the real reason why his breakthrough isn’t being endorsed by the world’s wealthiest power players — and why they’re all pushing EVs as the supposed solution to “saving our dying planet” (while their superyachts paint the ocean green with their hypocrisy).





What you’ll learn:





- Why electric cars pollute our planet worse than the petroleum industry ever could





- How EVs are actually a surveillance state Trojan Horse designed to clamp down on your freedom





- How we build faster, cheaper, and more sustainable cars simply by using diesel and efficient designs





- How the public schooling has stripped away real problem-solving and eroded the self-reliance people once possessed





- How the world’s wealthiest power players have been funding America’s downfall — with BLM, LGBTQ, and Antifa serving as small pieces in a large, strategic game





They want you trapped. Not just through your car, but through reliance on mainstream medicine.





But here’s the truth: you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars each month on doctor visits, Metformin, glucose monitors, or insulin pens…





The maladies you’ve been taught to think of as “incurable” — Type 1 & 2 Diabetes, Ulcerative Colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, digestive issues, and asthma — are entirely reversible once you detect and decimate the root cause: fat-soluble toxins.





Stored in fat tissue and organs like the liver, fat-soluble toxins don’t get disposed of by simply doing a water fast or going full carnivore…





That’s why I created The Ultimate Detox Protocol: a completely FREE 30-day roadmap that shows you how to:





• Dissolve the fat-soluble toxins that have remained stuck in your body for so long (including plastics, pesticides, heavy metals, PFAS, and other modern pollutants).





• Revive your natural elimination pathways (sweating, liver and bile flow, kidney and bowel health).





• Rebuild your body with high-density nutrition and simple daily practices





Ready to embrace true health freedom?





Download the protocol for free here: https://akmd.co/Casey-Putsch-rumble





Chapters:

00:00:00 - How electric cars are quietly stripping away your freedom

00:01:02 - The drive that opened Casey’s eyes

00:06:53 - How cars shifted from being symbols of freedom to instruments of control

00:13:28 - The blueprint for building the most sustainable supercar (that’s not electric)

00:28:06 - Why real problem-solving and the self-reliance people once possessed completely vanished

00:33:21 - The downfall of American culture (and how the world’s wealthiest power players played a part in it)

01:00:30 - Looking beyond the veil of political polarization and how we realize a freer reality

01:06:47 - What’s next for Casey the Car guy?





Mentioned in this episode:





Casey’s stunning archive of videos on cars and common sense:

https://www.youtube.com/@CaseyPutsch





Support Casey in his mission to kick start young bright minds’ careers and foster the hands-on experience public schooling refuses to teach: https://geniusgarageracing.com/