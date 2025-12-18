BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About Electric Cars: Control, Surveillance & the Death of Innovation with Casey Putsch
What is happening
What is happening
9748 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
66 views • 1 day ago

Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Casey-Putsch-rumble


Electric cars were never made to protect the planet. They were made to control your life.


Surely, driving an EV feels futuristic, you can fuel your vehicle while you sleep, and you don’t ever have to worry about your transmission tumbling down. But here’s what they’re not telling you…


The moment you refuse to comply with future vaccine mandates, spread “misinformation” on social media, or go out for a drive during a curfew — they shut down your vehicle and your right to travel. So much for “saving the planet.”


And here’s the kicker: EVs are not as “eco-friendly” as we're taught to believe. In fact, they’re polluting our planet worse than your standard petrol sedan — and they’re doing everything in their might to keep you from knowing that…


Which is why the Omega Car is actively being kept out of the public eye. With a capacity of 100mpg and a speed of 0-60 in 5 seconds — this has been the most sustainable supercar for over a decade…


And I’m inviting the inventor himself, Casey Putsch, to the True Health Report to expose the real reason why his breakthrough isn’t being endorsed by the world’s wealthiest power players — and why they’re all pushing EVs as the supposed solution to “saving our dying planet” (while their superyachts paint the ocean green with their hypocrisy).


What you’ll learn:


- Why electric cars pollute our planet worse than the petroleum industry ever could


- How EVs are actually a surveillance state Trojan Horse designed to clamp down on your freedom


- How we build faster, cheaper, and more sustainable cars simply by using diesel and efficient designs


- How the public schooling has stripped away real problem-solving and eroded the self-reliance people once possessed


- How the world’s wealthiest power players have been funding America’s downfall — with BLM, LGBTQ, and Antifa serving as small pieces in a large, strategic game


They want you trapped. Not just through your car, but through reliance on mainstream medicine.


But here’s the truth: you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars each month on doctor visits, Metformin, glucose monitors, or insulin pens…


The maladies you’ve been taught to think of as “incurable” — Type 1 & 2 Diabetes, Ulcerative Colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, digestive issues, and asthma — are entirely reversible once you detect and decimate the root cause: fat-soluble toxins.


Stored in fat tissue and organs like the liver, fat-soluble toxins don’t get disposed of by simply doing a water fast or going full carnivore…


That’s why I created The Ultimate Detox Protocol: a completely FREE 30-day roadmap that shows you how to:


• Dissolve the fat-soluble toxins that have remained stuck in your body for so long (including plastics, pesticides, heavy metals, PFAS, and other modern pollutants).


• Revive your natural elimination pathways (sweating, liver and bile flow, kidney and bowel health).


• Rebuild your body with high-density nutrition and simple daily practices


Ready to embrace true health freedom?


Download the protocol for free here: https://akmd.co/Casey-Putsch-rumble


Chapters:

00:00:00 - How electric cars are quietly stripping away your freedom

00:01:02 - The drive that opened Casey’s eyes

00:06:53 - How cars shifted from being symbols of freedom to instruments of control

00:13:28 - The blueprint for building the most sustainable supercar (that’s not electric)

00:28:06 - Why real problem-solving and the self-reliance people once possessed completely vanished

00:33:21 - The downfall of American culture (and how the world’s wealthiest power players played a part in it)

01:00:30 - Looking beyond the veil of political polarization and how we realize a freer reality

01:06:47 - What’s next for Casey the Car guy?


Mentioned in this episode:


Casey’s stunning archive of videos on cars and common sense:

https://www.youtube.com/@CaseyPutsch


Support Casey in his mission to kick start young bright minds’ careers and foster the hands-on experience public schooling refuses to teach: https://geniusgarageracing.com/

Keywords
truthcontrolsurveillanceelectric carsdr kaufmancasey putschdeath of innovation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Analysis reveals water once flowed through asteroid Ryugu&#8217;s interior, reshaping theories on how Earth got its oceans

Analysis reveals water once flowed through asteroid Ryugu’s interior, reshaping theories on how Earth got its oceans

Kevin Hughes
California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

Willow Tohi
Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Willow Tohi
ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study reveals bats have an internal &#8220;compass&#8221; that functions independent of celestial cues

Study reveals bats have an internal “compass” that functions independent of celestial cues

Kevin Hughes
A tainted foundation: Ghostwritten science and glyphosate&#8217;s regulatory legacy

A tainted foundation: Ghostwritten science and glyphosate’s regulatory legacy

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy