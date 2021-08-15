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Gatekeepers Exposed | James O'Keefe and Stefan Molyneux
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81 views • August 15, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3856/gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3856-gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing significant bias at the New York Times and questionable newsfeed “cultivation” at YouTube – raising serious ethical questions related to the involved companies. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent undercover video releases, the strange response from the New York Times, absurd claims of impartiality from biases mainstream media outlets, the use of lawfare to suppress honest journalism and what is coming next from Project Veritas.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3856/gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3856-gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing significant bias at the New York Times and questionable newsfeed “cultivation” at YouTube – raising serious ethical questions related to the involved companies. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent undercover video releases, the strange response from the New York Times, absurd claims of impartiality from biases mainstream media outlets, the use of lawfare to suppress honest journalism and what is coming next from Project Veritas.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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