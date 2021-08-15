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Gatekeepers Exposed | James O'Keefe and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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81 views • August 15, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3856/gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3856-gatekeepers-exposed-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux

Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing significant bias at the New York Times and questionable newsfeed “cultivation” at YouTube – raising serious ethical questions related to the involved companies. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent undercover video releases, the strange response from the New York Times, absurd claims of impartiality from biases mainstream media outlets, the use of lawfare to suppress honest journalism and what is coming next from Project Veritas.

James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”

Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy