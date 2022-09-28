🦗Big Bucks For Small Bugs: Giant Food Companies Are Raising Insects For Food
Innovafeed, a leader in the production of insects for animal and plant nutrition, today announced it has raised US$250 million in Series D funding. This round, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), also includes existing investors Creadev and Temasek, and new strategic and financial investors.
This new round of financing brings Innovafeed’s total cumulative financing to US$450 million.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005959/en/Innovafeed-Raises-US-250M-%E2%82%AC250M-in-Series-D-Financing-Round-to-Accelerate-Growth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.