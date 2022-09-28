🦗Big Bucks For Small Bugs: Giant Food Companies Are Raising Insects For Food



Innovafeed, a leader in the production of insects for animal and plant nutrition, today announced it has raised US$250 million in Series D funding. This round, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), also includes existing investors Creadev and Temasek, and new strategic and financial investors.



This new round of financing brings Innovafeed’s total cumulative financing to US$450 million.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005959/en/Innovafeed-Raises-US-250M-%E2%82%AC250M-in-Series-D-Financing-Round-to-Accelerate-Growth

