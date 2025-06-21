Tour of my backyard mini farm

Some adorable video of the ducks, cats, and rabbits reproducing? Ok, that last one may not be that cute.

I’m in a temporary rental and I didn’t want to get a much of food production going here. Partly because I keep thinking this is temporary, and partly because when I’ve set up food systems up in other rentals the owners completely destroyed my work after I left. (Sigh) The level of common insanity is astonishing to me.

But with times being the way they are, I know I absolutely have to get some basic livestock and food going. This is an example of the basic backyard food production system that I teach and recommend.

So this is a quick tour of my yard. When I moved in, it was a horrible, fire ant infested bare lot. I didn’t plan on being here for long and was going to leave it that way. But the pressure so the world events, and my love of growing and nurturing life, well, I’m working this small bit of land and so happy about it.

Hopefully it will inspire you to get started!