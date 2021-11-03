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Frankenskies the Movie - French
Matt Landman
Matt Landman
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25 views • November 03, 2021
FrankenSkies is an 80-minute documentary about social change on the solar geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living thing on earth. The struggle to raise awareness of this issue, despite the obstacles of a population of social engineering and the military industrial complex with its infinite resources, is palpable in this characteristic of the truth that awakens. A revealing exposure at an impeccable time, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations through atmospheric aerosol dispersions. Faced with a normalization calendar that encompasses controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists are asking: Is your silence your consent? A shocking informational film about climate engineering, frequency control, and CIA manipulation, the film's narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, taking us into a modern laboratory that spans the air we breathe and dictates when and where the sun will shine. or not.

WEB:http://www.frankenskiesthemovie.com/

http://actualactivists.com/
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringactivismgovernmentweathermanipulation
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