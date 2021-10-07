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The Cares act and Trump - why did he sign it March 27th 2020? The Pandemic is planned! THEY KNEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS!
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256 views • October 07, 2021
I remember this because it was 1 day after my birthday and it began its journey through Congress in January 2019, so this tells you that since this is Corona Relief, they knew long before that this relief would be needed - THEY KNEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS!
Everything is planned about this pandemic, it is very clear now!
Everything is planned about this pandemic, it is very clear now!
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