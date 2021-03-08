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Mexico Says No to GMOs - #NewWorldNextWeek
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141 views • March 08, 2021
Corbett Report Extras


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: L.A. School District Partners with Microsoft to Introduce COVID-19 “Daily Pass” App for Kids
https://reclaimthenet.org/la-unified-...

LAUSD to Launch Daily Pass Health Check System. Here's How It Works
https://archive.is/XQoM7

Introducing the Daily Pass
https://achieve.lausd.net/dailypass

China Makes COVID-19 Anal Swabs Mandatory for Foreigners
https://nypost.com/2021/03/03/china-m...

China Gave US Diplomats Anal COVID Tests "In Error," American Officials Say
https://archive.is/u6PKW

Story #2: Mexico to Ban Glyphosate, GM Corn Presidential Decree Comes Despite Intense Pressure from Industry, U.S. Authorities
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mexico-...

PDF: Mexico Publishes Decree to Ban Glyphosate and GE Corn
https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/...

Revealed: Monsanto owner and US officials pressured Mexico to drop glyphosate ban
https://archive.is/jYShB

Ian Brown Steps Down As Headliner of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
https://www.nme.com/news/music/ian-br...

"My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X"
https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1...

From 'Jolene' To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund
https://archive.is/6kfTL

Story #3: Kings of Leon Will Be the First Band to Release an Album as an NFT
https://archive.is/mfudh

Field Guide to Music’s Potential Crypto Boom
https://archive.is/02Uvz

Non-Fungible Token
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-fun...

Patrick Wood on the Hard Road to World Order
https://www.corbettreport.com/intervi...

Money as Debt III - Evolution Beyond Money
https://odysee.com/@PaulGrignon:e/Mon...

Think you know how to “End The Fed”? Take the #FedChallenge​
https://www.corbettreport.com/think-y...

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
Keywords
glyphosatechildrenherbicidefoodschoolmaskgmosmexicotorturesafetysecuritytestpassportnewworldnextweekcorbett report extrasmedia monarchy
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