Mexico Says No to GMOs - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: L.A. School District Partners with Microsoft to Introduce COVID-19 “Daily Pass” App for Kids
https://reclaimthenet.org/la-unified-...
LAUSD to Launch Daily Pass Health Check System. Here's How It Works
https://archive.is/XQoM7
Introducing the Daily Pass
https://achieve.lausd.net/dailypass
China Makes COVID-19 Anal Swabs Mandatory for Foreigners
https://nypost.com/2021/03/03/china-m...
China Gave US Diplomats Anal COVID Tests "In Error," American Officials Say
https://archive.is/u6PKW
Story #2: Mexico to Ban Glyphosate, GM Corn Presidential Decree Comes Despite Intense Pressure from Industry, U.S. Authorities
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mexico-...
PDF: Mexico Publishes Decree to Ban Glyphosate and GE Corn
https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/...
Revealed: Monsanto owner and US officials pressured Mexico to drop glyphosate ban
https://archive.is/jYShB
Ian Brown Steps Down As Headliner of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
https://www.nme.com/news/music/ian-br...
"My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X"
https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1...
From 'Jolene' To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund
https://archive.is/6kfTL
Story #3: Kings of Leon Will Be the First Band to Release an Album as an NFT
https://archive.is/mfudh
Field Guide to Music’s Potential Crypto Boom
https://archive.is/02Uvz
Non-Fungible Token
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-fun...
Patrick Wood on the Hard Road to World Order
https://www.corbettreport.com/intervi...
Money as Debt III - Evolution Beyond Money
https://odysee.com/@PaulGrignon:e/Mon...
Think you know how to “End The Fed”? Take the #FedChallenge
https://www.corbettreport.com/think-y...
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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